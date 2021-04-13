Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,250 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after acquiring an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

