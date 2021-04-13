TEAM (TokenStars) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,769.36 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $59,769.36 and approximately $1,330.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 83.9% lower against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

