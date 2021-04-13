TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 925.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

