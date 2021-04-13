Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 1,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $601.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

