Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.36

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.36 and traded as low as C$46.50. Tecsys shares last traded at C$46.89, with a volume of 21,369 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$678.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

