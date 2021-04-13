Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 20th

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of TEKKU stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,363,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,740,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,375,000.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.