Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 532.0% in March

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a growth of 532.0% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 132,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,465. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.