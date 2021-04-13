Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $192.10 and last traded at $192.10. Approximately 39,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,603,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.01.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,374 shares of company stock valued at $135,744,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

