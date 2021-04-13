Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after acquiring an additional 454,232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $427.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $428.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

