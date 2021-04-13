Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on O2D. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.83 ($3.33).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.46 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.31.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

