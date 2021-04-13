Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.90 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.90 ($3.41) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O2D. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.83 ($3.33).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.46 ($2.90) on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is €2.37 and its 200-day moving average is €2.31.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

