Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

