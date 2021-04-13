Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$20.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.