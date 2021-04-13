Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$20.77 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.
About Telenet Group
