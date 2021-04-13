Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$20.77 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

