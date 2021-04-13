Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TELNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

