Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.94. 3,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $195.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average of $169.23.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

