Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLPFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TLPFY opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.23. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $195.78.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

