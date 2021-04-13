Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.01

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as low as $25.63. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 5,010 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

