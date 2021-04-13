Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

TLSNY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

