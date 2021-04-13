Tellor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72.68 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $112.82 million and approximately $72.68 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.99 or 0.00115432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00057862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00632107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,621,913 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,716 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

