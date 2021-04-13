Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Shares of TLS traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,985. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.