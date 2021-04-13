Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $45.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

