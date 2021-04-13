Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TEI opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.