Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of TEI opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $8.06.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
