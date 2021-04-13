Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 289.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Tempur Sealy International worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,802. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.