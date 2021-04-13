Tendies (TEND) Trading 24.2% Lower This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $799,912.83 and approximately $533,755.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00056445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00084404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.00623220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,597 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,597 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

