Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

