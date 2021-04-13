Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TNGNQ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Tengion has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Tengion Company Profile

Tengion, Inc is a medicine company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing of neo-organs and products. The company was founded by Steven Nichtberger and David I. Scheer on July 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC.

