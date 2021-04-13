Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Tennant worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tennant by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tennant by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 15,938 shares of company stock worth $1,227,696 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

