Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $18.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $861.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $122,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 109,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,377,245 shares of company stock valued at $132,266,633. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

