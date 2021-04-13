Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,164,347.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $4,164,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TEN stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 1,103,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,264. The stock has a market cap of $848.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,590,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

