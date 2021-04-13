Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $51.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Terex stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -763.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

