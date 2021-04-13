Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 585,437 shares.The stock last traded at $38.31 and had previously closed at $38.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on TX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

