Ternium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 897 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 897% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

TX stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

