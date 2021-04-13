Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 630.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tesco stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.