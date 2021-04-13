Tether (USDT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144.07 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Tether has a market cap of $45.86 billion and $144.07 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00067372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00258387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00688196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.07 or 0.99406139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.55 or 0.00866279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 46,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 45,855,749,841 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

