Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 976,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,211. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

