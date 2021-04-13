Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Textron worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

