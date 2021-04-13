Tezos Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.67 or 0.00010551 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $5.11 billion and approximately $581.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 766,422,264 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

