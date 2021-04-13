TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Down 70.2% in March

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE TFII opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. TFI International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $81.46.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.