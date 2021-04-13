TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Down 70.2% in March

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE TFII opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. TFI International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $81.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

