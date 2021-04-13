TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.34. 152,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,367. TFI International has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

