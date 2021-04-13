TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $100.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.
TFII stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 144,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,247. TFI International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.