TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $100.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

TFII stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 144,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,247. TFI International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

