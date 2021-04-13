TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 249,774 shares.The stock last traded at $75.37 and had previously closed at $76.01.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.