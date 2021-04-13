TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 1,360.9% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,995,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
