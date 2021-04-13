The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Jonathon Peter Pither Purchases 5,000 Shares

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Jonathon Peter Pither purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

Jonathon Peter Pither also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 4,700 shares of The Alumasc Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,601 ($11,237.26).

On Thursday, February 4th, Jonathon Peter Pither bought 7,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

ALU stock traded down GBX 7.12 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 197.88 ($2.59). 71,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.35. The Alumasc Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 208 ($2.72). The company has a market capitalization of £71.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.