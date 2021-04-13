The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 3,216.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

