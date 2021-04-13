The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 3,216.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.
The Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.
