The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

