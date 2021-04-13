The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.59

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.59 and last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

