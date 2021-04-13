The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 217.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Buckle worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Buckle by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the third quarter worth about $834,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Buckle news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $1,290,399 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $44.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.07%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

