The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

