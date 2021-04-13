The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

